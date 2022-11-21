HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Acquires $3,888,000.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,119,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,765,408.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

