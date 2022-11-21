Holo Market Capitalization Hits $258.51 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Holo token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $258.51 million and $19.20 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.21 or 0.08461040 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00472813 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.92 or 0.29012302 BTC.
Holo Token Profile
Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Holo Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
