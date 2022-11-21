Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
Hongkong Land stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
