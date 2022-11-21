HSBC Lowers Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

Shares of KRYPF opened at $1.86 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

