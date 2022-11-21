HSBC Lowers Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
Shares of KRYPF opened at $1.86 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
