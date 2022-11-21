Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.29) to GBX 310 ($3.64) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Investec raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Hunting Stock Up 12.1 %

HNTIF stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

