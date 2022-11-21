Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Price Target Cut to GBX 130 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($2.82) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Ilika Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of Ilika stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

