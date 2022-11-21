iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) vs. GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Head to Head Contrast

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -6.13% -52.27% -7.01% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.02 -$22.01 million ($1.64) -0.35 GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.58 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

39.7% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iMedia Brands and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,020.69%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 336.24%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats iMedia Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions. It also provides women's apparel and accessories under the Christopher & Banks brand; men and women accessories under the J.W. Hulme brand; and Shaq kitchen products and watches. In addition, the company operates online marketplaces for discounted merchandise through OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com; and Retail Media Exchange, an advertising auction platform for advertisers, digital publishers, and supply-side and demand-side platforms. Further, it offers a suite of value-added services; Float Left, an OTT software as a service app platform for media and consumer brands; and i3PL, an end-to-end, white label, managed services specializing in ecommerce customer experience and fulfillment services. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

