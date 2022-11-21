Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Aegis decreased their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 115,649 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

