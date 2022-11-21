Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,148,184.50 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $11,148,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,941,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $114.95 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

