Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 693.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 693.33 ($8.15).

INF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.52) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 750 ($8.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.05) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.05) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

LON:INF opened at GBX 591.60 ($6.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($7.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,944.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 552.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 553.95.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

