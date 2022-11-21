Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Head-To-Head Review

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.99%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.6% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods -129.40% -140.87% -85.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods $30.08 million 0.63 -$31.99 million ($1.52) -0.42

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stryve Foods.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

