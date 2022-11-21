Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Director Acquires $1,641,899.90 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Mark H. Md Rachesky acquired 236,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,641,899.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,479,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,145,176.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance
LGF-A stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.