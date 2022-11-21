Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,073,821.24 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,815.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $118.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $443.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Atlassian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 29,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

