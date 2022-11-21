Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $947,586.36 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crocs alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28.

On Thursday, August 25th, Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $180.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Crocs by 13.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crocs by 275.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Crocs by 17.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.