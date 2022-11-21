Insider Selling: Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) CFO Sells $328,275.00 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

HTBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.