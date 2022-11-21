Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 10,099 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.9 %

LSCC opened at $67.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.