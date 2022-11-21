Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $2,028,090.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

