Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$190,715.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,424.04.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Articles

