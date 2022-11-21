Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $570,700.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00.
Prothena Stock Performance
PRTA stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $65.35.
Institutional Trading of Prothena
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
