Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $570,700.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $65.35.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. State Street Corp grew its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $9,799,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

