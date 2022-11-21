Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $394,837.40 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $394,837.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $385,695.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $464,548.20.

STEM opened at $13.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.09. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Stem by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

