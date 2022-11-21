Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $191,310,506.77 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

