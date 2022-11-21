Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,625,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MGK opened at $183.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

