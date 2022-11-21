Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $670,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $59,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.94 and a 200-day moving average of $197.34. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.