Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

NYSE:MA opened at $343.69 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $330.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

