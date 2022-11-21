Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.78.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Up 5.2 %

INSM opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 48.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 390.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 624,300 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,258,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 455,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.