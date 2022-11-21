Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $57.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.
IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.7 %
Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.