Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $5,250,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 568,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,654 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

