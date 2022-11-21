iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,778 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
