iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after acquiring an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

