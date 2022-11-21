iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

