iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,858 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.