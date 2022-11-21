ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ISSDY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ISS A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ISS A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ISS A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.00.

ISSDY stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

