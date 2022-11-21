J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.5% yr/yr to ~$8.44-8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.55.

NYSE:SJM opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

