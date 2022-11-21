JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.68) to €18.00 ($18.56) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. AlphaValue cut JCDecaux to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.75 ($16.24) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JCDecaux from €11.70 ($12.06) to €12.10 ($12.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.93.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

