JMP Securities Trims CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Target Price to $34.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. CureVac has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CureVac by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CureVac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

