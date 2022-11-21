John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.58% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 277,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 243,861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after buying an additional 135,939 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM opened at $47.83 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.