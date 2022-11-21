Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

