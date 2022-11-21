JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $19.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.59. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $18.13.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 550,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.