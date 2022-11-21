JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 45

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
EnQuest Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
About EnQuest
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
