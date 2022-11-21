JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $155,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $682,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

