JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 381

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.23) to GBX 381 ($4.48) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.76) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 230 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.25.

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 4.7 %

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

