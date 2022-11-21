JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price to $20.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $440.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 130,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,201,370.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.