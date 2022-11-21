Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

