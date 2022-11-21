Kava Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $278.84 million and approximately $237.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00074330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00056954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022963 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 327,781,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,812,684 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.