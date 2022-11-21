KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KBR. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.26. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

