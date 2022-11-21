Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.58.

Root Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Root has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Root by 1,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Root by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Root by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

