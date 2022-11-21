King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 15,990 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 69.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

