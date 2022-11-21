King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $47,917,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $34,432,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,391,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $154.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

