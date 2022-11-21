King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

NYSE MUSA opened at $289.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

