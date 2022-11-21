King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $178.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.76.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

